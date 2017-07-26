Melton neighbours celebrate lottery win

Have your say

Four neighbours in Melton are celebrating scooping £1,000 each in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Kings Road residents were overjoyed to hear their postcode LE13 1QF was drawn at random by the organisers this week.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Judie McCourt, said: “Congratulations to our Melton Mowbray players.

“I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of the postcode lottery have raised more than £212 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.