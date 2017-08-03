Melton museum goes back in time with dinosaur week

Have your say

Melton Carnegie Museum has unleashed all kinds of reptilian mayhem in the last few days for children.

The venue has hosted a Dizzy Dinosaurs themed week where youngsters have been able to cut out shapes from paper to make scary masks and design their own wind-up dinosaurs to race across tables.

The activities are part of an exciting fun packed programme of events at the museum to keep children entertained during the school summer holidays.

Each week a new theme with things to make and trails around the gallery is thought of to keep youngsters on their toes.

From (August 8 to 12) the theme is Batteries Not Included. This entails decorating a Yo-yo and playing with old toys.

From (August 15 to 19) the theme is Space Invaders! Children can make alien candles, take part in a space trail and play on a giant solar system board game.

From (August 22 to 26) the theme is Pond Life. This includes designing a pond fish catcher, crafting a dragonfly finger puppet and playing a giant fishing game.

Full details of all events are available in a leaflet which can be picked up in the museum.

While most activities are free of charge some small charges may apply. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Melton Carnegie Museum is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 4.30pm. For more details call 0116 3053860.