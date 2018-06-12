Young actor who honed his skills at Brooksby Melton College to appear on Hollyoaks

Talented Brooksby Melton College alumnus, Owen Warner will be making his debut appearance on Hollyoaks on next month.

Owen, who studied Level 3 Performing Arts (acting) at the college, completed his studies in July 2017, quickly securing himself a recurring role on the award-winning soap opera.

Talking about his time Brooksby Melton College, Owen, said: “Studying acting gave me an insight into what it’s like to play a variety of characters, work alongside many other actors, and be directed to a professional standard.

“During my time at Brooksby Melton College, I learned the fundamental skills and etiquette I needed.

“Every teacher has a complex understanding of how the industry works, and was able to give me in-depth feedback on my performances, which still helps me to this day.

“After my two years studying, I felt confident and experienced enough to head straight into the industry, equipped with all the knowledge I had acquired.”

Watch Owen’s Hollyoaks debut on Monday, July 2, on E4.