You can visit Santa in his grotto at Melton’s R&R Country store this week

An opportunity for children to see Santa one final time before he does the rounds on Christmas Eve is being provided by a Melton shop on Thursday.

Father Christmas has set up residence at R&R Country on Thorpe Road (LE14 4SD), and will be in his grotto ready to hand out presents from 5.30-7pm.

Accompanying Santa will be Bertie, a special pony, and possibly even a baby reindeer too.

The grotto is free, but donations for the British Heart Foundation are gratefully accepted.

Mince pies and mulled wine available for the adults.