Yoga space to open in Melton for all

A new and exciting yoga space is opening in Melton town centre to support those ready to improve strength, flexibility and focus of body and mind.

Certified in Sun Power Yoga, with fourteen years yoga teaching experience, Kelly Henderson, a mother of three, has created The Ananda Way Yoga space, located in the new One-Two Fitness Centre behind the old Len Manchester Shop on Burton Street.

Opening after Easter, classes will be open to beginners and seasoned yogis of all ages.

Kelly’s inspiring teaching style offers well differentiated classes that really take into account each individual’s needs, in a gentle, nurturing and ultimately challenging way.

“I teach students how to improve their strength, flexibility and overall well-being through mindful movement and breathing.

“My motto is ‘Practise, Focus and Ascend’ because yoga is about self-discipline, self-activation and advancement.”

If you are interested in developing through yoga with Kelly, join her current classes in Burton Lazars Village Hall or sign up to her yoga morning workshop, ‘Yoga for Opening,’ taking place in Burton Lazars Village Hall on Saturday, March 24, from 9.30am-1pm.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/TheAnanadaWay or call Kelly on 07508 621469.