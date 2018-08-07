Wind quintet Summer Winds to play at Wymondham Windmill

Have your say

A wind quintet made up of students from the Royal Academy of Music in London are performing in concert at Wymondham Windmill on Saturday.

Summer Winds will take to the stage at 7pm for a varied programme of music from 1700s to present day. There will be a bar and barbecue beforehand at 6pm.

Tickets/enquiries email summer.winds.uk@gmail.com or call 01572 787856.

Adults £7.50, concessions £5, family (two adults, two children) £20.

No picnics allowed as food and drink available to purchase.

This is an outdoor event. Bring own chairs, rugs blankets etc.