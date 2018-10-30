Where you can attend a firework and bonfire night near you in the Melton borough

It’s the one date of the year no-one ever forgets and it will soon be time once again to remember, remember the fifth of November when the skies above the Melton borough are lit up in a riot of colour.

As ever, across the area, there will be no shortage of events to attend. And, many offer much more than fireworks and a bonfire with food, live music and even funfairs on offer.

Melton had a frighteningly great Halloween, bonfire and firework display last night, but if you are looking for an event near you, here’s a pointer in the right direction.

Twinlakes Theme Park is celebrating it’s 15th anniversary with a Fireworks Festival event on Saturday (November 3). A tiny toddlers display starts at 6.30pm with the main display from 7pm. More information at https://www.twinlakespark.co.uk/event/fireworks/

Belvoir Castle’s Engine Yard

Families can warm up by the bonfire whilst watching a firework display by the wonderful MLE Pyrotechnics on Saturday (November 3). Gates open at 5.30pm for music entertainment and food from the outdoor kitchen including hot dogs, burgers, toffee apples and much more. Bonfire from 6pm and fireworks start at 7.45pm. Adults £9, children £5, family £22 (two adults two children) and children under six are free. Visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bonfire-fireworks-at-the-engine-yard-tickets-51454955156

Whissendine School Parents Association Bonfire and Firework Spectacular at the Sports Club, on Friday (November 2). Bonfire lit at 6.15pm, fireworks at 7.15pm. Hot and cold refreshments available including a licensed bar and barbecue. Tickets bought in advance adults £4, children £3. Gate price £5 for all. Under three’s free. Tickets from Rutland Toy Store in Oakham and Whissendine Mace Convenience Store. Strictly no sparklers allowed.

Twyford Recreation Ground Bonfire and Fireworks Display on Monday, (November 5), at 7pm. Barbecue and drinks. Admission is adults £5, juniors £3. Tickets bought in advance from The Saddle Inn or Twyford shop are adults £4, juniors £2.50 - available until November 3 only. Strictly no sparklers allowed.

Thorpe Arnold Cricket Club Bonfire Party on Saturday, (November 3), at 7pm. Fireworks from 7.30pm. Barbecue, bar and refreshments available. Tickets £5 on gate, £3 in advance, under 5s free. Advance tickets on sale at club on Saturday, 1-4pm.