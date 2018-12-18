Where to see Trumpton in Melton before Christmas

Have your say

Trumpton, Melton’s much-loved fundraising fire engine has nearly completed its tour of the town for another year, but there are still excited boys and girls to visit in the coming days.

Families will be able to see Trumpton in the following locations:

Thursday, (Dec 20) - *Sainsbury’s, Redbrook Crescent, Tamar Road and Valley Road.

Friday, (Dec 21) - *Aldi, Highfield Avenue and Horseguards Way.

Saturday, (Dec 22) - *Town centre.

Monday, (Dec 24) - *Twinlakes.

Static routes have been marked with a*. Street routes start at 6pm.

All routes and dates are subject to change due to fire calls.

For more information and the latest updates visit https://www.facebook.com/TrumptonMeltonMowbray