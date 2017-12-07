Where is Santa heading next on his sleigh in Melton?

Santa has already been out and about across town visiting as many boys and girls as possible this week.

The annual street collection by the Rotary Club of Melton Belvoir, supported by Inner Wheel, Guides and Scouts, is continuing in the following places:

Thursday, (Dec 7) - Valley Road area, starting from Cherry Tree pub at 6pm.

Friday, (Dec 8) - Baldocks Lane area, starting from Baldocks Lane at 6pm.

Saturday, (Dec 9) - Thorpe End area, starting from Beechwood Avenue at 5pm.

Santa will also be at Sainsbury’s (Dec 7-9), between 10am and 4pm and Tesco (Dec 11-17), between 10am and 4pm.

The intended route is weather dependant.