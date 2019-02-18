What’s planned at Melton’s Unit 17 in the coming weeks

Unit 17 - a Melton space for social and business enterprise is set for a busy few weeks.

The venue on Beler Way, off Leicester Road, is hosting a variety of events that people may be interested in attending.

Inside Unit 17 PHOTO: Supplied

The first one is a free Small Business Networking Event (Wednesday, February 27, 7.30-9.30am), encouraging small and independent businesses to meet in an informal environment, share ideas and discuss all things business.

Another is a £20 Brentingby Gin Experience Evening (Friday, March 1, 7.30pm), entailing a talk on gin, gin tasting, bespoke gin cocktails and canape food pairing. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or by emailing bethszopa@icloud.com - Tickets won’t be available on the door.

Next is a free Wedding Fair (Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, 10am-4pm) offering inspiration and ideas to make your wedding day magical. Jewellery to pop-up bars, table dressing, florist, make-up and hair and travel agents - you name it the event has it covered.

The last one is a free Let’s Talk About Wills Event (Tuesday, March 26, 7pm) helping people plan for the future. Brook Worthy Law will cover all topics surrounding Wills.

Owner Beth Szopa said: “Unit 17 has traditionally been used for all things ‘cars’ related however, I have recently took over the unit and felt that there was a need to rent out flexible space for businesses in and around Melton.

“I understand that small businesses don’t always want to take on long leases with added overheads, so I feel that Unit17 offers the perfect solution with half day, full day and evening rental slots for prices starting from as little as £40.

“The space can be used for every thing from photography studio space, parties, meetings, workshops, networking events, training days, team building days or fitness studio space.”

To find out more or visit the venue email Beth at bethszopa@icloud.com or call her on 07984 041014.