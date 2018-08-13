Well-known wildlife stars to delight crowds at Birdfair near Melton

Have your say

Tens of thousands of nature lovers from all over the world are set to descend on Rutland Water Nature Reserve this weekend (August 17-29) for the 30th annual Birdfair.

Chris Packham, Mike Dilger, Simon King, Jess French and Lizzie Daly will be among the wildlife TV presenters that will entertain crowds throughout the weekend.

There will also be hundreds of stalls selling a variety of wildlife-relatedgoodies, from books to holidays.

Birdfair brings together nature loves from 83 countries and has raised over £5 million for vital conservation work.

For programme information and ticket booking enquiries, visit www.birdfair.org.uk