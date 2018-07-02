Walk on the wild side to see badgers at Holwell Nature Reserves

Have your say

Dust off your night vision binoculars and spend time looking at one of the forest’s finest creatures at Holwell Nature Reserves.

Badger watches are happening Fridays throughout the summer until October.

Enjoy a guided evening stroll and see these elusive nocturnal animals in their natural habitat.

Booking is essential as places are limited and start times vary depending on sunset. It’s £5 per person to cover the cost of the badgers’ favourite treat of peanuts.

Email Jenny Palmer at jennypalmer@hotmail.co.uk or call 0116 271 9203.