Voice of cricket Henry Blofeld coming back to Melton

Legendary cricket commentator Henry Blofeld is coming back to Melton.

“Blowers,” the stalwart of radio’s Test Match Special, who hung up his microphone after 50 years, will entertain an audience of cricket fans as part of his show - Henry Blofeld: 78 Retired - which is touring the country.

Henry Blofeld: 78 Retired PHOTO: The Other Richard

The commentator, known for his phrase “My Dear Old Thing” and occasional on-air bloopers will reminisce about his colourful career and the cricketing characters he has met when he appears at Melton Theatre on Wednesday, October 8.

The show, 7.30-10.30pm, will be jam-packed of unheard anecdotes from on and off the pitch as well as stories from the Test Match Special box not heard on radio.

Tickets are now on sale and cost £21. They can be bought from the box office on (01664) 851111 or by booking online at www.meltontheatre.co.uk