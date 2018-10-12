Visual artist from Melton to have music video screened at The Phoenix in Leicester

A visual artist, from Melton, now living in London, has been commissioned to make a music video with The Phoenix, Leicester, and ICA, London.

Beth Kettel, who used to attend John Ferneley College and King Edward VII School, has produced ‘A Bang, A Bomb, A Lie And A Band That Stands for Something Else’ which is made up of music tracks based on genres found in and around Leicester’s Cultural Quarter past and present. It features collaborations with musicians, vocalists and dancers.

The tracks have been produced by Beth in collaboration with Tom Rose and are used as material, mingling diverse styles together, connected by isolated stems such as claps, hi-hat and backing vocal.

The video includes an experimental text made up of a mixture of Leicester slang, fragments of stories and references to the visuals - bringing objects, pattern and gesture together to form non-linear narratives through costume, lyrics and dance.

A Bang, A Bomb, A Lie And A Band That Stands for Something Else will be screened at The Phoenix, Leicester’s independent cinema, art centre and cafe bar on October 25. For more details or tickets visit https://www.phoenix.org.uk/event/beth-kettel-a-bang-a-bomb/

Beth has exhibited nationally and internationally and was recently invited to work with one of the world’s leading contemporary art collections, Zabludowicz Collection.