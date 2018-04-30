Visit three gardens in and near Melton to relax and unwind in this Bank Holiday weekend

Have your say

Three local gardens will be open to the public this weekend in and near Melton as part of the National Open Garden Scheme.

The quiet and tranquil oasis at Tresillian House, Dalby Road, Melton, is available to look round on Sunday for the first of many opportunities this year.

The three quarter acre garden was re-established by its current owner Alison Blythe in 2009. It has beautiful blue cedar trees, excellent specimen tulip tree, a bog garden and natural pond. There is also a Koi pond and vegetable plot.

Admission (11am-4pm), is £3 and children are free. Ploughman’s lunches, cream teas and homemade cakes will be served.

The classic hunting lodge Burrough Hall at Burrough on the Hill is accepting visitors on Sunday.

The garden, framed by mature trees and shrubs, was extensively redesigned by garden designer George Carter in 2007 and continues to evolve. In addition to enjoying magnificent views there will be a small collection of vintage and classic cars on display.

Admission (2-5pm), is £4 and children are free. Homemade teas will be served.

The organically managed plant lover’s gardenHedgehog Hall, Loddington Road, Tilton on the Hill, is open on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday.

The half acre site has steps leading to three stone walled terraced borders filled with shrubs, perennials, bulbs and a patio over looking the valley. There is also a lavender walk, herb border, spring garden and colour themed herbaceous borders.

Admission (11am-4pm), is £3.50 and children are free. Homemade teas will be served.