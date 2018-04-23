Village pub scoops CAMRA award for the best in the Melton area

Landlords, staff and regulars at the Blue Bell at Hoby are celebrating after it was named the Melton area’s best pub.

The local branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) chose the Main Street hostelry as the 2018 winner of its coveted Melton Area Pub Of The Year contest.

Branch chairman Kevin Billson presented landlords, Mike Lynn and Clare Highton, with a framed certificate to mark their success, which fittingly comes 10 years after they took it over.

Mr Billson said: “Although well known for its popular restaurant and fine range of Everards and guest beers, the Blue Bell also manages to be a typical local pub to the inhabitants of Hoby and the surrounding villages, including running two petanque teams and a skittles team that recently won the league. “The pub is also a popular refreshment stop for ramblers and cyclists with its beer garden overlooking the Wreake Valley.

“The Blue Bell encapsulates everything that CAMRA are looking for in a pub.”

l Melton CAMRA has announced it won’t be running a beer festival this year but the one at Melton Livestock Market will go ahead in September as usual.