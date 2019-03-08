Vegan pie crowned supreme champion for first time at British Pie Awards

History was made this afternoon (Friday) when judges at the British Pie Awards at Melton crowned a vegan pie as Supreme Champion for the first time.

A Curried Sweet Potato and Butternut Squash Vegan Pie, made by Somerset butcher’s, Jon Thorner’s, beat off competition from nearly 900 pies entered by 176 producers from across the nation.

All the pies were taste-tested by judges at St Mary’s Church in the town on Wednesday before today’s presentation event back at the historic church.

The signiicance of the winner of the coveted ‘pie of pies’ accolade was not lost on Matthew O’Callaghan, the chairman of the awards.

He said: “This year’s Supreme Champion was outstanding and well deserving of the accolade.

“From its very appearance on the judging tray you knew it was going to do well and it didn’t disappoint when it was opened and tasted.

“This pie isn’t just for vegans, it’s a pie for everybody.

“With this award we can truly say that veganism is now entering the mainstream of British food.”

Head judge, Colin Woodhead, was equally gushing in his praise for the winning pie, highlighting its moist and well-balanced filling.

He said: “There are a number of challenges to making a good vegan pie and this has cracked it.

“The pastry was exceptional with a crispness that complimented the filling.”

The Shepton Mallet-based farm shop which produced the overall winner opened in 1979 and staff there have been baking hand-crimped pies since 2005, priding themselves on using locally sourced, high quality produce.

The Vegan Pie Class was a brand-new category for 2019 and received the second highest number of entries with a total of 68 pies in the running to be crowned Class Champion.

Coincidentally, this year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Vegan Society in Leicester and the coining of the word ‘vegan’ by founder Donald Watson.

There was some local success to celebrate at today’s presentation event with a 454g Dickinson & Morris Melton Mowbray Pork Pie, entered by Walker & Son, being named winner of the category for Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Champion, sponsored by The Melton Mowbray Building Society.

The 11th British Pie Awards, which coincides with British Pie Week, this year featured 23 classes for professional bakers, butchers and chefs can submit entries to everything from a traditional Steak and Ale Pie Class to a Free From Pie and even a Pasty Class.

As well as a Class Champion prize in each category there are Highly Commended runner’s up accolades.

This year’s ‘specialist class’ championed another of the nation’s favourite staples, the Fish & Chip Shop Pie.

A Steak and Scale Ale Pie by The Cods Scallops fish and chip shop restaurant, in Nottingham, was named class winner.

Melton’s national reputation as rural capital of food makes it the ideal location to hold the awards, which promotes an industry which leads to £1 billion worth of pies being eaten every year in the UK.