Unmissable Melton family fun day at Sysonby Acres

A free fun day out for all the family is on offer at Melton’s Sysonby Acres leisure complex on Bank Holiday Monday (May 7).

Melton Town Estate, which runs Sysonby Acres, is staging a special free day with a programme of fun and entertainment to suit all ages.

Competitions are being held on both the 9-hole golf course and the 9-hole footgolf course with prizes for first, second and third placed winners, and for those who would like to try their hand at golf, or who would like to improve their existing skills, there are free lessons with a golf professional.

There will be various fun competitions throughout the day and free face painting, with music provided by 103 The Eye FM.

Visitors can also support Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary, with their Shetland ponies. Amusements (which are not free) add to the mix and food snacks and drinks can be purchased all day.

Toby Hefford, manager at Sysonby Acres, said: “We hope as many families as possible come and enjoy a day of fun and sport with us from 10am to 4pm.”

For venue information visit http://www.sysonbyacres.co.uk/