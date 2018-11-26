Unmissable blues concert by Chris King Robinson Band at Eastwell

Exciting young blues guitarist Chris King Robinson and his band will play at Eastwell Village Hall on Saturday.

Just 21-years-old, Chris King Robinson is predicted by many to become the standard bearer for ‘the Blues’ for years to come. His fresh, modern take on the blues led to him playing the highly exclusive Lead Belly Festival in 2016, held at the world-renowned Carnegie Hall in New York City to a sell-out crowd.

In 2003, aged nine, Chris King Robinson’s musical career may have started when he got hold of his first Fender Stratocaster, but his love of the blues began at a much earlier age; growing up listening to guitar legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy.

Chris King Robinson Band take to the stage at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.

More information and tickets available at www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or call John Gass on 01949 869492 / 07890 118002.