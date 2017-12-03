Twinlakes Winter Wonderland: Meet Santa!

Have your say

The festive elves at Twinlakes have been hard at work getting the Winter Wonderland ready for family visits this Christmas.

The magical Winter Wonderland experience consists of bogganing, gingerbread decorating, festive workshops, Christmas hunts, reindeer feeding, candy cane maze fun and games,snowball masterclass, sleigh school, letters to Santa, Father Christmas’s office and post box, real log fires and mulled wine.

Visitors will also have the chance to meet and greet lots of festive characters including Rudy the Reindeer and of course see Father Christmas in his grotto.

Winter Wonderland will be open until Christmas Eve during the usual park opening times of 10am until 5pm.

For more information about entry and purchasing tickets visit https://www.twinlakespark.co.uk/event/winter-wonderland-2017/