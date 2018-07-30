Twinlakes will pay you to scare at its Xtreme Scream Park in Melton

A multi-award winning scream park based at Twinlakes in Melton is looking for wannabe scare actors ahead of its opening in the autumn.

Xtreme Scream Park’s ‘The Village’ attraction has been announced as the Best Halloween Attraction at ScareCON.

Xtreme Scream at Twinlakes PHOTO: John Isgar

Phil Bendall, director of Xtreme Scream Park, said: “Scare actors are the beating heart of the attractions, they take our sets and nightmares and bring them to life.

“We are the friendliest group in the scare industry, we have an amazing time throughout the build up to Halloween not just during the main season.

“The majority of our team are not experienced actors they are just like you and I, many have a day job and they want to have fun making people jump. It is a big adrenaline boost.

“We have a great laugh and everyone is trained before going into any of the attractions so we can work with various levels of confidence.

“Being a scare actor is astonishingly great exercise.

“Forget the gym session this Halloween, come and join our team for the ultimate work out. We promise not to bite!”

All roles are paid positions and come with complimentary meals on working evenings, tickets to the event and a branded hoodie.

For more information, email the Xtreme Scream Park recruitment team on jobs@twinlakespark.co.uk

All applicants will be invited to auditions and regular training days/evenings on the run up to the event.