Try taster sessions at opening of yoga space in Melton

A new and exciting yoga space inspiring health and fitness for the body and mind is opening in Melton on Saturday.

The public are invited to attend The Ananda Way Yoga Space, in the One-Two Fitness Centre, on Burton Road, for free taster sessions and to sign up for available evening yoga sessions.

Yoga taster sessions will take place on the half hour between 12.30-4.30pm. Gym taster sessions will start on the hour between 1-4pm.

For more information about future classes visit www.facebook.com/TheAnanadaWay/