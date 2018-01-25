Try out for STIHL TIMBERSPORTS in Melton

STIHL TIMBERSPORTS, the international extreme sports competition series, will host a taster weekend at Brooksby Melton College, in a bid to find the sports next generation of elite STIHL TIMBERSPORTS athletes.

The sport, which evolved out of the global timber industry, is an elite extreme sporting series with athletes taking part from across the world.

Jason Wynyard of New Zealand competes in Single Buck discipline during the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS World Championship at the Hakons Hall in Lillehammer, Norway, 2017 PHOTO: Sebastian Marko

The taster sessions, which take place on Saturday, March 24 and Sunday March 25, are open to those aged 16 and over, with anyone interested in trying their hand at the sport encouraged to take part. The most promising athletes from the sessions will then be invited to receive further training, with some going on to compete in STIHL TIMBERSPORTS events.

The session will involve an initial assessment followed by expert training from the current head of the STIHL Great Britain training program and former British Champion Spike Milton, in the three rookie disciplines of Stock Saw, Single Buck and the Underhand Chop.

Stock Saw and Single Buck are two of the three STIHL TIMBERSPORTS sawing disciplines. Stock Saw, where athletes use a standard STIHL MS 661 chainsaw, involves competitors racing against each other to cut two timber cookies (disks of wood) of a certain thickness from a horizontally set log. Meanwhile, Single Buck involves cutting through 19 inches of white pine using a single man cross-cut saw.

In addition, the Underhand Chop is one of the three STIHL TIMBERSPORTS axe disciplines. It involves an athlete simulating the cutting up of a felled tree, with competitors standing on a horizontally positioned log and cutting through a 32cm thick trunk.

Spike said: “The taster sessions are a fantastic opportunity for those interested in trying out STIHL TIMBERSPORTS and gives newcomers the opportunity to learn about the sport and provide them with technical training.

“The popularity of the sport in the UK has grown significantly since its introduction in 2012 and we’re confident there will be a big uptake in the sport over the next two years following the announcement that the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS World Championship will be taking place in Liverpool in October 2018.”

Those wishing to attend one of the taster session can do so by applying here: http://blog.stihl.co.uk/2018-timbersports-training-camp/

Applications must be submitted by Wednesday, January 31 at the latest and those successful will be notified by Sunday, February 11.

Fees for the training camps cost £49.95 which includes all training and equipment, refreshments and lunch as well as STIHL TIMBERSPORTS merchandise worth more than £60.

For more information, visit www.blog.stihl.co.uk/timbersports