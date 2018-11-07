Top musicians to perform in Melton church’s ‘Music from the Movies’ concert

The festive season begins at Melton’s United Reformed Church on Saturday when their director of music and organist Edgars Cuzinskis will present and perform in the concert ‘Music from the Movies’.

The programme will include well-known favourites from the King’s Speech, Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter films.

Mr Cuzinskis will be joined by his talented friend and composer Arturs Jankausks, who will make the journey from Latvia especially to take part in the concert. The music will be performed on the piano, pipe organ and piano accordion.

Admission is free and the event will start at 7pm. There will be refreshments at the interval, and a collection for church funds will be taken during the evening.