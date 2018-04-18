Time to get on your bike and register for Melton’s Pork Pie Pedal

Now that Easter is behind us and the sun is starting to shine it is time to think about registering for this year’s Pork Pie Pedal, starting and finishing in Melton.

The cycling fundrasier, on Saturday, July 7, is this year supporting Young Minds - a charity that supports young people with mental health problems.

The Pork Pie Pedal takes riders through quiet countryside and around Rutland Water. It is known for its atmosphere, camaraderie, and an excellent complementary lunch.

A spokesperson for The Pork Pie Pedal team said: “We are continuing to offer the three distances, the standard 50 mile route or for those with strong legs the options of 60 or 70 miles. This has proved really popular to provide an extra stretch for those whose legs want to take them a little further.”

In 2017 The Pork Pie Pedal raised over £7,000 for Hope for Justice and Medaille Trust. Cyclists are asked to commit to a minimum donation or sponsorship of £30 in recognition of the work involved in organising the event.

To register visit www.porkpiepedal.co.uk