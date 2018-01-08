Tickets on sale for 28th Melton Lions seniors concert

Have your say

Melton Lions are once again putting on their annual free variety concert for senior citizens of the borough next month.

The usual varied programme, at Melton Theatre, will be stacked with professional and local talent including Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra and Trevonne Stage School.

Compere Mark Frisby will be there to ensure a great afternoon and there will be a raffle draw and free ice cream served during the interval.

Tickets are available at the Age UK shop on Nottingham Street, Melton, January 18 to 20, from 10am to 4pm.

The concert is intended for over sixties and if appropriate their carers.