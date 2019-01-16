Thrilling music artists coming to Eastwell venue

The Live@Eastwell programme of musical entertainment at the village hall is about to go up a notch with two thrilling acts headlining in the coming weeks.

Elles Bailey, a young woman blessed with an incredible voice, will be performing songs from her new album ‘Wildfire’ on the first stop of her Road I Call Home tour, on Saturday, January 26.

Robin Bibi PHOTO: Supplied

Elles has a talent for crafting rootsy blues, country and soulful rock, with a contemporary edge.

Robin Bibi, widely regarded as one of the UK’s finest blues/rock guitarists, will be entertaining the audience on Saturday, February 16. He has worked with the likes of Pretty Things, Ben E. King, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page.

More information and tickets are available at www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or by calling John on 01949 869492/07890 118002.