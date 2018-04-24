Thrilling art exhibition to be held in village hall and church at Kirby Bellars

The Kirby Bellars Group of Artists are hosting their 37th annual exhibition on May 5th, 6th and 7th.
As in past years the event will include paintings in a variety of styles and media.
The exhibition will be held in Kirby Bellars Village Hall and St Peter’s Church, from 10am-5pm daily.
Admission is free and refreshments will be available.
The Kirby Bellars Group of Artists has been running for 33 years and is a self-financing, constituted organisation. The group includes both professional and amateur artists.
For more details visit www.kbga.org.uk or call Sylvia Alexander on 01162 303343.