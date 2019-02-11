This Peaky Blinders party night is coming to Melton

By order of the Peaky Blinders you are invited to a party night on Saturday, March 2.

Fans of the hit TV show will get the chance to don their smartest suits and frocks at the themed evening when Melton Cattle Market becomes The Garrison.

There will be food served from Feast and the Furious and Melton Charcuterie with live music.

This will be followed by a disco with a DJ until the early hours.

Round Corner Brewing Beer and Brentingby Gin will be on sale for you to enjoy, plus themed cocktails.

Grab your cap or your flapper dress and get ready for an evening of the Shelbys. There will be a prize for the best dressed.

The event is being held in association with all local businesses in a drive to promote Melton.

When: 7pm-2am.

Tickets: £25 per person and includes a free drink on arrival.

To book: Tickets can be purchased from Round Corner Brewery or Brentingby Distillery. They can also be bought online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/peaky-blinders-party-tickets-55125072576