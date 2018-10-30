This is when Melton’s Santa Fun Run and Walk is taking place and how you can get involved

Have your say

Melton promises to turn into a sea of Santas again in December with the return of the popular annual Santa fun run and walk.

The fundraiser is being held on Sunday, December 9, and is now in its ninth year.

It is organised by the Rotary Club of Melton Mowbray.

Last year, due to snow and ice the event was cancelled.

Rotarian Alison Blythe said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to take a run, walk or stroll round a 5km or 1 mile course at Melton Country Park, and whilst enjoying yourself you can be raising funds for your favourite charity or helping to support a local organisation.

“We are hoping for a bumper year and look forward to seeing both old and new faces from across the generations.

“Your four legged pets are most welcome and there will be a best dressed Christmas Dog competition.”

Warm up wih the Healthy Elf from 10.45am and then of to the start for 11am.

The entry fee is £10 for adults, £5 for children 5-12 and free for under 5s, which includes a Santa suit.

Proceeds from entry fees go towards charities supported by Rotary, leaving runners and walkers to raise sponsorship for their own chosen cause.

More details or register at www.meltonsantafunrun.co.uk or call Alison Blythe on (01664) 481997.