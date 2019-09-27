WIN Christmas At Belton opening night family tickets

DREAMING of a bright Christmas?

We can make your wish come true with family tickets to be won to the opening night of one of the world's biggest and most dazzling festive light trails.

Christmas at Belton - in the grounds of the the National Trust's Belton House, a Grade I listed country house, near Grantham, in Lincolnshire - will feature more than a million bulbs to light a mile long route with singing trees, a scented fire garden, a huge tunnel of light and a laser garden adding to create a magical winter wonderland

And we have five family tickets of four to be won to be amongst the first to see it on the opening night - it runs from November 28 to December 30. Entry details below.

BOOK NOW: Guarantee your tickets, before early evening and weekend slots sell out - adult £17.50, child £12, family £56, under 3’s & carers free - buy online now at christmasatbelton.com and for more information CLICK HERE.

E- LEAFLET: For details, dates, prices, video, links and to book online also see our page turning E-leaflet guide - CLICK HERE.



Tree-tops will glisten as the gardens shimmer and sparkle to the sounds of classical Christmas tunes attracting festive fun lovers from all over the region and beyond.

Christmas At Belton visitors will get to wander beneath historic tree canopies, drenched in seasonal colour and dripping with shards of light, frosty snowflakes, stars and baubles.



As they walk through a towering Tunnel of Light, festooned with over 100,000 pea-lights, the melodious voices of the Singing Trees will be heard in the distance. Step into the Laser Garden where dancing lines of light playfully bounce across the branches.



The formal gardens will spring to life with topiary trees lavishly draped in pea-lights that flicker in time to much-loved festive classics.



There will be hidden surprises too along this magical, after-dark trail – including an appearance by Father Christmas and his elves.

Christmas At Belton, brought by Sony Music and creative producer Culture Creative in association with the National Trust, is open on selected dates. For full details, pricing details and bookings remember to visit christmasatbelton.com.



WIN CHRISTMAS AT BELTON FAMILY TICKETS

We have five family of four tickets to be won - each winning party to include at least one supervising adult. Full terms and conditions below.



For a chance to win use our secure online entry form - CLICK HERE.

Or enter via Twitter by following @GW1962 and retweeting any of his tweets containing the hashtag #JPcompBELTON19

Winners will be chosen at random and notified after deadline, noon on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Your data will be shared securely between JPIMedia and promoters Raymond Gubbay for the purposes of alerting winners and distributing prizes. We respect your privacy and your details will not be used for any other purpose than that for which you have given consent.

UK entrants only. Transport not included. Only one entry per person, per entry method allowed. Party must include at least one supervising adult. Usual JPIMedia rules, terms and marketing conditions apply. See www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions. JPIMedia privacy Policy: https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/privacy-policy

Raymond Gubbay Terms of prize: The family ticket is valid for four people to the first night at Christmas at Belton on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Arrival time is 7pm. The family ticket is valid for the allocated time slot on the opening night only. Time slot subject to change but will be confirmed in advance. No alternative dates/time slots will be available. Any purchases from food stalls, fairground rides are at the winner’s own expense. Parking costs are not included. Travel costs are not included. Prizes are not transferable and may not be used in conjunction with any other offer. There are no cash alternatives.

Christmas at Belton, November 28 to December 30, 2019