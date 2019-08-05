Melton Fire Station to host first open day in a decade

Crews at Melton Fire Station are preparing to host their first open day there for 10 years.

Proceeds from the event, which is at the Nottingham Road station on Sunday, will go to The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports current and past members of the service.

There will be plenty of family entertainment, from 10am to 4pm, with a climbing wall, demonstrations by firefighters and an opportunity to experience road incidents by wearing virtual reality headsets provided by representatives of the Leicestershire fire road safety team.

Refreshments will be available at the event and a raffle will be held with prizes such as vouchers for a Ragdale Hall Spa day and a family ticket to visit Belvoir Castle - tickets cost £1 and they are already available to buy at the fire station.