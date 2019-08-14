Families flock to Melton Fire Station open day

Melton Fire Station’s first public open day in 10 years proved a resounding success with visitors enjoying a wide range of activities.

Proceeds from the event, which was held on Sunday, will go to the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports current and former crew members and families.

Chris Pritchard and his dog Mia demonstrate a technical rescue situation at the Melton Fire Station open day EMN-190814-121314001

There was plenty to do for the many excited youngsters who attended, including a climbing wall, demonstrations and displays by firefighters and the chance to wear virtual 360 headsets. Refreshments were served and a raffle was also held.

Our photographer, Tim Williams, snapped Nathaniel Linnett, Miriam Hanson-Jones, and brother William, trying out fire crew hats (above) and firefighters Bryn Herbert and Pete Wakefield serving hot food (right).

103 The Eye radio presenters Peter 'Treaders' Treadwell and Paul Stuart use their eyes at the fire station open day EMN-190814-121302001

Firefighters Bryn Herbert and Pete Wakefield at the Melton station open day EMN-190814-121325001

All aboard for a ride on mini-Trumpton at the Melton Fire Station open day EMN-190814-121240001

The open day in full swing at Melton Fire Station EMN-190814-121218001