Families flock to Melton Fire Station open day

Melton Fire Station’s first public open day in 10 years proved a resounding success with visitors enjoying a wide range of activities.
Proceeds from the event, which was held on Sunday, will go to the Fire Fighters Charity, which supports current and former crew members and families.
There was plenty to do for the many excited youngsters who attended, including a climbing wall, demonstrations and displays by firefighters and the chance to wear virtual 360 headsets. Refreshments were served and a raffle was also held.
Our photographer, Tim Williams, snapped Nathaniel Linnett, Miriam Hanson-Jones, and brother William, trying out fire crew hats (above) and firefighters Bryn Herbert and Pete Wakefield serving hot food (right).