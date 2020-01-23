Discover what’s on in Melton in 2020

This year’s Events Guide promoting what’s going on in Melton Mowbray in 2020 has been launched by the Melton BID.

The glossy information booklet sets out everything you need to know when planning to attend a local attraction.

Artisan Cheese Fair PHOTO: Tim Williams

25,000 copies have been produced and will be landing on doorsteps soon.

Shelagh Core, BID manager, said: “Melton has a very strong events programme which continues to grow year on year.

“The latest guide features again long-standing favourite events such as the 16th Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic, East Midlands Food Festival and Melton Mowbray Christmas Weekend, as well as our popular Film in the Park, Melton By The Sea, Melton Folk Festival, family events, evening markets and vintage classic car meets. Our food and drink events also continue to attract groups and visitors alike, including PieFest, Artisan Cheese Fair, ChocFest and Distilled Spirits Festival.

“New events for 2020 include of course, Melton’s first 1940’s Weekend, with 40’s live music and entertainment, vintage stalls, re-enactors, living history displays, vintage cars, fair, food and drink and fashion shows throughout the town centre and parks. A 1940’s Tea Dance will also be held in St Mary’s Church with live music, buffet and licensed bar, tickets are now on sale.

Teenage Market PHOTO: Tim Williams

“A new Vintage/Craft Market and Classic Car Meet will be held on the first Sunday of the month in the Market Place from April until November. Join us too in April for our first GazCar Giant Scalextric Weekend, six cars racing at once, on two lanes, with trophies for the fastest race (12 laps) and for fastest lap of the weekend.”

The Events Guide will be promoted to group travel operators and distributed to residents with the Melton Messenger this month and next, as well as to businesses and local attractions.

The Events Guide will also be included within the Town Centre App, which includes a full town business directory and information on the town centre, including attractions, news and weather and parking.

Here are some of the best events to look forward to:

Beer Festival PHOTO: Tim Williams

MARCH 4TH

British Pie Awards - Now in its 12th year, the British Pie Awards have become an institution for pastry-connoisseurs country-wide. The event sees hundreds of professional pie-makers gather for a celebration and trade competition of this British culinary favourite.

Venue: St Mary’s Church

Time: 11am to 3.30pm

Halloween Bonfire Party PHOTO: Tim Williams

APRIL 4TH & 5TH

GazCar Giant Scalextric Weekend - New event, six cars racing at once, on two lanes, with trophies for the fastest race (12 laps) and for fastest lap of the weekend.

Venue: Penman Spicer Centre, Park Lane

Time: 10am to late (Saturday), 10am to 6pm (Sunday)

Admission: £3 per race or £5 for two races

MAY 2ND & 3RD

ChocFest PHOTO: Supplied

Artisan Cheese Fair - The UK’s largest cheese fair with around 70 artisan cheesemakers from Britain and Ireland and almost 300 cheeses to try and buy. Programme of talks, demonstrations, tastings and entertainment. Other food and drink; wine, cakes, beer, pies, hot street food and more.

Venue: Livestock Market, Scalford Road

Time: 10am to 4pm

Admission: £5 (under 16s free), £4 (in advance)

JUNE 26TH

Sixties Music Festival - Open air music festival for all the family with live music, vintage and classic cars and a bar.

Venue: Market Place

Time: 12noon onwards

JULY 4TH

Teenage Market - Live musical performances and teenage market, giving young people a free platform to showcase their creative talents.

Venue: Town centre

Time: 10am to 4pm

AUGUST 1ST & 2ND

Folk Festival - A full weekend of music and dance, from folk to popular, all around the town. It is a free festival and attracts musicians from all over the country. A great weekend for music lovers or for those just wishing to experience the festival atmosphere.

Venue: Town centre

Time: 12noon to 10pm

SEPTEMBER 18TH 19TH & 20TH

Beer Festival - Now in its 17th year, the festival has around 100 different cask and craft beers and ciders, with music and food.

Venue: Livestock Market, Scalford Road

Time: 11am to late

OCTOBER 31ST

Halloween Bonfire Party - A celebration of Halloween and bonfire night rolled into one, including a kids fancy dress competition and traditional amusements.

Venue: Play Close

Time: TBC

NOVEMBER 21ST & 22ND

ChocFest - All things chocolate, even chocolate pizza, beer and kebabs, pancakes, ice cream, cakes, donuts, marshmallows, hot chocolate, biscuits, pastries, liqueurs, brownies, tarts and puddings, plus a Spirits Hall, talks, tastings and also workshops to make your own chocolates.

Venue: Livestock Market, Scalford Road

Time: 10am to 4pm

Admission: £5 (under 16s free), £4 (in advance)

DECEMBER 15TH

Santa Fun Run - Dress up as Santa and run for a good cause, including free Santa suits and competitions.

Venue: Melton Country Park. Time: 9.15am (registration), 11am start