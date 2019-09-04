Claim two free tickets to Grand Designs Live at the NEC Birmingham

Grand Designs Live is returning to the NEC Birmingham and we have 500 pairs of free tickets worth £34 each to give away.

But hurry - they have to be claimed by midnight on Sunday, September 15.

Simply click here and enter the code GRJP13. Follow the on-screen instructions to print off your tickets. Alternatively, call 0844 854 1348.

Presented by design guru Kevin McCloud, Grand Designs Live is sponsored by Anglian Home Improvements.

The show is based on the hugely successful Channel 4 series and features 400 carefully curated brands, affording visitors the chance to discover current home trends, and explore the latest technologies and designs.

There are hundreds of products and services for your home renovation or self-build, free one to-

one expert advice, instructive talks and live demonstrations.

Grand Designs Live is split into project sections: Build, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Gardens and Interiors.

Your free tickets to this multi-award winning event can be used on any weekday from Wednesday

October 9 to Friday October 11 inclusive.

Grand Designs Live Birmingham is on from Wednesday, October 9-13 at the NEC from 10am-6pm on October 11 and 12 and 10am-5pm on October 9, 10 and 13.

Terms and conditions

A maximum of two free adult tickets per household can be claimed. Children 15 or under get free admission. You can obtain your free child ticket(s) at the box office at the show. Normal weekday adult entry is £12 in advance and £17 on the door. Tickets can only be booked online and not by any other method. Available for use on either Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, October 9-11, 2019 only. Tickets must be claimed by midnight Sunday, September, 15 2019. Any claims made after that date will be invalid. Tickets cannot be exchanged for cash, are non transferable and cannot be duplicated. In the event of any dispute the show’s organiser, Media 10 Ltd, has the right to refuse admission. Offer can only be claimed online at www.granddesignslive.com (tickets are print at home only) and are subject to availability. This website has a total of 500 pairs of tickets that will be allocated on a first come first served basis. Calls to the ticket hotline are charged at 7p per minute. Organised by Media 10 Ltd. Grand Designs is a trademark of FremantleMedia Ltd. Licensed by FremantleMedia Ltd www.fremantlemedia.com