Whissendine scriptwriter hoping to get noticed in the theatre industry with one-act comedy play

It’s an exciting time for a Whissendine-based scriptwriter as she prepares to take her one-act comedy play ‘Wind Of Change’ to the prestigious Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham.

Tracey Dene Powell’s songwriting career saw her as ‘Artist of the Week’ twice on BBC Radio Leicester; her song ‘Lead me by a rainbow’ reached the semi-finals of the UK Songwriting Contest and in 2014 her musical was performed at Curve Theatre in Leicester.

Since then, her script writing has gone from strength to strength and has won the admiration of many professional scriptwriters and an acclaimed script reader at the BBC.

Tracey is hoping that this latest production on May 9, 10 and 11 will grab the attention of other theatre companies and lead to new projects for her plays.

