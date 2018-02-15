Weekend of laughs and jokes in Melton and the borough

Have your say

A great comedy weekend celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Leicester Comedy Festival is about to start.

The BIG Weekend returns (February 15-18).

Here’s a reminder of which venues in Melton and the borough are supporting comics.

Melton Theatre is hosting Simon Day tonight from 7.30pm and Alun Cochrane on Sunday from 8pm.

The Cattle Market is hosting George Rigden and other acts tomorrow from 7pm.

Waltham on the Wolds Village Hall is hosting Flo and Joan, Sarah Keyworth and other acts on Saturday from 7pm.

More Coffee Co is hosting Ed Night and other acts on Saturday from 7.30pm.

The Noels Arms is hosting Jon Pearson and other acts on Sunday from 8pm.

The White Lion at Whissendine is hosting Mark Dolan, George Rigden and Alfie Brown on Thursday from 7.30pm.

For tickets to each gig contact the venue direct or visit http://comedy-festival.co.uk/