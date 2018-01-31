Talented students at Melton Vale Post 16 Centre star in funky musical

Stars in the making at Melton Vale Post 16 Centre (MV16) managed to pull off an extraordinary performance of Boogie Nights ‘The 70s Musical.’

The dramatic production on Thursday, Friday and Saturday included a small cast of 11 and a band of nine. It had the audience up on their feet and singing along to disco classics such as Yesterday Once More, Jailhouse Rock and YMCA.

The show was completely organised, choreographed and teached by three year 13 students, Bryce Bailey, Gregory Scotland and Alberto Serio, as part of their Extended Project Qualification.

Student Alberto Serio said: “Although it was a challenging task with many bumps in the road Saturday night ended up being a sell out performance.”