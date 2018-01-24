Simon Evans: Genius coming to Melton Theatre

Stand-up veteran Simon Evans, known for his thought-provoking, riveting and ever-so-clever performances, is bringing his wit and wisdom to the Melton Theatre, on Wednesday, March 28, as part of his Genius tour.

What is Genius? Beethoven? Einstein? The Spork? Is it a high IQ? A ruthless disregard for convention? Any ploy used successfully to carry a third pint glass without spilling it?

Is it the combination of unexpected influences to conceal the processes of creativity? The Beatles wrote great songs, but arguably revealed their genius only when they drew not just on Little Richard but William Burroughs, the Cabaret Voltaire and Bernard Cribbins. Maradonna revealed his true genius when he emulated not Pele but Michael Jordan.

Well whatever it is, it seems to be in desperately short supply in public life at present. Is there a conspiracy against elite intelligence, or just an instinctive nationwide repulsion? Is a politically brilliant mind now seen as little more than the pupal stage of the paedophile? Is it just their inner lizard coming through?

And why, when he has put in so much effort, committed so wholly to the cultivation of the whole Genius thing, does society now seem so indifferent, not merely to Evans’ claims to be numbered among them, but indifferent to the very idea itself?

Few of these questions will be adequately answered but all will at the least be squinted at, quizzically, in this, Evans’ eighth solo Edinburgh show. With reflections on the nature of intelligence, the possibility of original thought, the struggle to find the authentic self and Octopuses, Evans will expose the brain to itself as only a grubby mirror in a seedy bedsit of the imagination can.

Do not vote in any further election or referendum until you have seen this show!

Evans is a familiar face to fans of TV stand up with highly acclaimed appearances on Live at the Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow, the Edinburgh Gala shows and various other such shows. Demonstrating his genius in more conventional form he appeared on University Challenge : The Professionals in 2007, in a team narrowly beaten by eventual series winners the Ministry of Justice.

Tickets for the show at 8pm are £15. Price includes a £1 booking fee per ticket.

For more information call the box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk