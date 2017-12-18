Sensational shows scheduled at Melton Theatre in 2018

Melton Theatre has lined up another thrilling programme of shows next year.

The venue is looking to build on the continued support from its loyal customers by putting on entertainment that suits everyone’s tastes.

An Evening with Jason Robinson OBE - Rugby World Cup winner PHOTO: Supplied

Shows not to be missed in 2018 include:

‘An Evening with Jason Robinson OBE’ (April 14, 7.30pm) - The Rugby World Cup winner will talk through his career from growing up with a single mother who worked as a cleaner to over coming depression and battles with alcohol.

Comedians Alun Cochrane and Simon Day will have you in stitches as part of the Leicester Comedy Festival’s BiG Weekend in Melton (February 15 to 18).

Jokes, ideas and possibly movement will be deployed for your amusement during Alan’s stand-up show ‘Alunish Cochranish’ (February 18, 8pm).

Simon Day will be taking to the stage to perform some of his best loved characters in a hilarious sketch show ‘Simon Day in Character’ (February 15, 7.30pm).

Returning favourites will include GA GA (April 21, 8pm), Supersonic 70s Show (February 23, 7.30pm) and Ruff ‘n’ Ready (St Patrick’s Day weekend).

There’ll also be some excellent community productions in the shape of The Melton Musical Theatre Company ‘9 to 5’ (February 28 to March 3), Performing Stars Academy ‘Bugsy Malone’ (April 6 to 8) and Trevonne ‘Disney’s Aladdin Jr’ (April 28 and 29).

Theatre coordinator, Michael Harris-Wakelam, said: “We had 20 sold out performances in 2017, so book early to make sure you don’t miss out on the next big show to come to Melton.

“Remember to keep an eye on our social media and website to make sure you see the show announcements we might have lined up for the rest of the year.”

Visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk