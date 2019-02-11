Melton to embrace the Leicester Comedy Festival this week

Stand-up comedians are performing to audiences in Melton and the borough this week as part of the Leicester Comedy Festival.

The Leicester Comedy Festival features an unrivalled programme of incredible shows, events and projects designed to raise a smile. It is produced by registered charity Big Difference Company and aims to support new and emerging talent, celebrate British comedy and support comedians, promoters and venues.

The schedule for the borough this year is as follows:

February 14 (today) - The Comedy Store at Melton Theatre, 8pm, featuring Jo Caulfield, Omid Singh, Dave Fulton and Ian Coppinger as MC.

February 15 - Only Fools and Boycie with John Challis at Melton Theatre, 7.30pm.

February 16 - Comedy on the Wolds at Waltham on the Wolds Village Hall, 7pm, featuring Bilal Zafar and Scott Bennett.

February 16 - Noels Arms All Dayer at the Noels Arms, Melton, 1pm, five shows throughout the day.

February 16 -1000 Years Show at Barkby Village Hall, 7.30pm, history, songs and comedy.

February 21 - Roar with Laughter at the White Lion, Whissendine, 8pm, four shows throughout the evening.

For tickets, visit www.comedy-festival.co.uk