Melton Theatre’s new season features former politician Ann Widdecombe

Quality music, TV personalities and plenty of top stand-up comedy take centre stage in Melton Theatre’s new season programme.

Among the many high profile names appearing is none other than Ann Widdecombe. Sailing dangerously close to national treasure status, one of the most outspoken politicians of our time embarks on her first ever intimate national tour, stopping off at Melton Theatre on Sunday, March 3 (7.30pm).

Entertaining, enlightening and as controversial as you would expect, Margaret Thatcher and Craig Revel Horwood collide as Ann lifts the lid on life in Westminster and shares behind-the-scenes gossip from some of the nation’s best-loved programmes, including Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News For You and Celebrity Big Brother.

Meanwhile, first on in the month of February is the Simon and Garfunkel: Through the Years show on Sunday, February 10 (7.30pm).The production is a celebration of the incredible rise to fame of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

Collectively known as Bookends, Dan Haynes and Pete Richards who, like their idols met in high school and began singing together from an early age, have been fronting Simon and Garfunkel Through The Years since its creation in 2011 and were championed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as being one of the best vocal groups touring today.

BBC cricket correspondent, known as “the voice of English cricket”, Jonathan Agnew, and his wife Emma, appear on February 22 (7.30pm), with their Beyond the Boundary chat show.

The evening will include all the latest news from current tours to Sri Lanka and the West Indies and hearing about life as “Mrs. Aggers”, people and places they have seen. It’s a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Melton Aurora.

Also in the February line-up is John Challis with Only Fools and Boycie on February 15 (7.30pm).

In this one-off show the comedy actor, best known as Boycie in BBC1’s Only Fools and Horses, will reveal secrets from the set with stories and anecdotes from his dazzling career.

Andrew Edwards, Melton Theatre manager, said: “We have a mixture of events coming up. It’s going to be busy!”

The Melton Theatre box office is open Monday to Friday, 8am-10pm and Saturday, 8am-6pm. Call (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk