Melton students do make-up for Leicester Theatre Group’s production of Cats

Students have been showing off their skills by creating some distinctive make-up looks for a production of Cats, performed by the Leicester Theatre Group.

The learners, who all study level three theatrical and media make-up at Brooksby Melton College (BMC), took on this professional project early in the academic year, embracing this unique opportunity to work independently under the director and producer of the show.

Karl Strickland, producer at the Leicester Theatre Group (LTG), said: “I would like to say a huge thank you on behalf of myself and the kids at LTG. As the manager of a youth company, it has been fantastic to have such talented young make-up artists involved with the show.

“The students were dedicated, punctual and clearly loved every second of their work. The looks that they created were stunning, and it was a pleasure to have them around.

“As a client, I could not be more pleased with the quality of their work and how they conducted themselves. They have contributed to a stunning production that has had brilliant reviews.”

Tracy Leftley, hair and media make-up lecturer at BMC, said: “I am incredibly proud of the learners who have worked on this project. They had just one induction day from myself before taking on this challenge, and have never done anything like this before.

“It is fantastic to see how they have all completely embraced this opportunity, gaining the valuable experience of working independently under the show’s director and producer for most of the week.

“We had a terrific experience working with the Leicester Theatre Group and we hope to work with them again on similar projects going forward.”