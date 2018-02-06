Melton dancers put their best foot forward in fairy tale show to remember

Accomplished performers from the Misiuda Academy of Dance put on their dance show ‘Once Upon A Time’ in front of two packed audiences at Melton Theatre, on Saturday.

Dancers aged three to adult took part in a variety of colourful routines which included ballet, modern and tap. A raffle raised £101 for JDRF: the type 1 diabetes charity and research funder.

Academy owner Nicola Clay, who runs classes at Fox Yard, off Leicester Street in Melton, said: “The show went really well and all my dancers performed their hearts out.

“I’m so proud of them. After months of hard work it’s lovely for all my dancers to get a chance to perform on stage. They gave their all and the atmosphere was lovely.”