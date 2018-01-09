Harby Harlequins present Aladdin - a family panto full of music and laughter

This year’s pantomime offering from Harby Harlequins is Aladdin, and what a colourful spectacle it promises to be.

The panto is traditionally a springboard for young talent from the Vale villages, and several new faces appear this year in a cast of 24.

With an original script by Eddie Lilley, Aladdin features dynamic stage sets, purpose made costumes, professional lighting and audio equipment and a six-piece live musical accompaniment.

Director Eddie Lilley said: “Auditions started the first week in October last year and rehearsals commenced the first week in November.

“This is in addition to the cast helping build stage sets, paint scenery and make props. Costume sourcing, adapting and making from new takes countless hours even away from rehearsals.”

The plot: Aladdin’s wicked Uncle Tikka Jhalfrezi gets the boy to retrieve the Magic Lamp from the enchanted cave. Aladdin wants to do good things with it but his mum, Widow Twankee, swaps it for a new torch offered in exchange. Using the magic lamp Jhalfrezi whisks the palace taking the princess’s laptop and all the ladies of the harem.

Aladdin pins his hopes on the three wishes given by a second genie, the “Geie of the Ring - No Can Du” and the rescue party set out to save the day on a flying carpet, which may just do a circuit of Harby!

The production will be on stage at Harby Village Hall from Wednesday, January 31 to Saturday, February 3.

Each performance will begin at 7.30pm, with an afternoon matinee on the Saturday at 2pm. There will be a bar, confectionary and ice creams, programmes on sale and a raffle.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £4 for children under 16. Senior citizens are invited to attend free on the Wednesday but are advised to reserve seats.

For admission and ticket details contact Judith Neale on 01949 860713.

Aladdin will be Harby Harlequins’ 20th pantomime to date. Proceeds raised will be donated to local charities.