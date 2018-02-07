Harby Harlequins cast of Aladdin put on genie-us lively panto

Have your say

The Harby Harlequins gave five well received pantomime performances with a standing ovation following a very polished Saturday evening show.

A cast of 24 starred in Aladdin at Harby Village Hall (January 31 to February 3).

Illness almost caused havoc when three of the team were forced to pull out at short notice and several more battled through regardless.

Audiences gave applause to a very colourful, lively production with lots of visual humour and an original storyline.

Eddie Lilley, director and script writer, said: “We are so fortunate not only to have a very talented cast but also a musical accompaniment of a five piece band.

“This was our 20th consecutive year and still left people wanting more.

“Around 50 people give up their time to put on every pantomime. We couldn’t manage without their help and the continued support of our audience. Thank you.”

Funds raised from ticket sales will be donated to local good causes and charities.