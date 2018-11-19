Forthcoming comedy plays performed by Syston QT Theatre Group to leave a smile on people’s faces

Following the tremendous success of their last production, Syston QT Theatre Group is in final rehearsals for their next production, two one-act plays; “Albert” by Janice Sampson and Plan B! by Robert Scott.

Both plays are comedies, guaranteed to have you leaving the theatre in a very happy mood. Add to that a glass of wine and a win on the raffle and you will have the perfect evening out.

Chairperson and director, Judith Latham, said: “The two casts have been rehearsing separately, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and are yet to see each other ‘in action,’ apart from our new member, Erika Notman, who has a part in both plays.”

Each production will be performed from Tuesday, November 27 to Friday, November 30, starting at 7.30pm.

The first play, Albert by Janice Sampson, has a cast of five; Paul Puttnam plays the title role of Albert, Dorothy Surtees plays his sister Sandra, Donna Gunn is his daughter Jennifer, Russell Webster plays his grandson Robert and Erika Notman plays Gwendoline. You will have to go along to the play to see what her relationship is to Albert!

Before flying out to Sacramento to visit his ailing brother, Albert leaves a recording of a few confessions in case something happens to him. There has been a plane crash, and Albert’s valedictory address is watched by his grieving sister, daughter and grandson, who learn a few surprising things, but are in for an even bigger surprise.

The second play, Plan B! by Robert Scott, has Erika playing Susan, Ron Berry as her husband Richie and Gillian Bowler playing Belinda. Richie has had a bit of an accident while preparing the anniversary dinner, and he and Susan are now waiting in the A&E department of their local hospital. Susan is more than a little disappointed, but maybe some words from the eccentric Belinda might help?

For tickets contact the box office on 07989 960014. Visit www.qttheatregp.co.uk or email qtsyston@gmail.com for more information.