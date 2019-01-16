Feel-good Melton singing show to highlight the greatest love songs

Love will be in the air when Wayne Kennedy brings his new Love Machine Show to Melton Theatre on Friday, February 1.

In his previous show, The Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular, he sold over one million concert tickets world wide. After standing down, Wayne chose to pursue a new fun, up-tempo production showcasing the greatest love related songs of all time.

Love Machine features five acclaimed lead vocalists who share the love through the magical decades of popular music.

It’s a feel-good fun production of all the great love related songs delivered with lots of humour, class and style that is sure to get you clapping, singing and enjoying all your favourite memories.

Tickets are £21. For more information call the Melton Theatre box office on (01664) 851 111 or book online at www.meltontheatre.co.uk