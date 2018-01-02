February is funny month again as stellar line up of comics to perform in Melton for BIG Weekend

During the course of Leicester Comedy Festival (February 7-25), a series of different venues in Melton will be supporting the event by hosting their own comics.

Here’s the entertainment in store for the BIG Weekend (February 15-18).

Simon Day is performing at Melton Theatre on Thursday, February 15 PHOTO: Supplied

First to perform at Melton Theatre, on Thursday, February 15, 7.30pm, will be comedian Simon Day as seen on BBC2 and BBC4, Life of Rock, The Fast Show, Grass and more.

He will be taking to the stage to perform some of his best loved characters in a hilarious show. Starring progressive rocker and humanitarian Brian Pern, Fast Show pub bore Billy Bleach,unpublished Yorkshire poet Geoffrey Allerton and one of Britain’s most dangerous men and habitual criminal Tony Beckton.

Next is comedy at the Cattle Market on Friday, February 16, 7pm. George Rigden headlines with George’s “Deliciously Dark” (Beyond The Joke) sense of humour.

More Coffee Co gets in on the action on Saturday, February 17, 7.30pm. The venue’s stellar line up of funny men hosted by Jim Smallman will include Ed Night as seen on BBC2 and E4.

Melton's BIG Weekend (February 15-18, 2018) PHOTO: Supplied

On Sunday, February 18, 8pm, Alun Cochrane will have you in stitches at Melton Theatre. His ‘Alunnish Cochranish’ show features jokes, ideas and movement for your amusement.

Melton’s very funny Jon Pearson hosts another Wax Comical - Comedy Chip Shop at the Noels Arms. A showcase of talent will be performing on Sunday, February 18, 8pm.

Elsewhere in the borough a top line up of stand-up comedians have been scheduled at Waltham on the Wolds Village Hall (Comedy on the Wolds) on Saturday, February 17, 7pm.

Musical comedy sisters and Now Magazine Audience Choice Award 2017 winners, Flo and Joan, will bring the best of their Edinburgh Festival Fringe show, whilst the ‘Excellently deadpan’ Sarah Keyworth will share a few stories that are guaranteed to make you laugh.

Finally, The White Lion at Whissendine, will roar with laughter when TV presenter Mark Dolan, comic George Rigden and the charming and silly Alfie Brown drop by.

Tickets for this unmissable evening on Thursday, February 22, 7.30pm, include a free pint of Tiger.

For tickets visit http://comedy-festival.co.uk/ and http://www.big-weekend.com or contact the relevant venue for more information.

The acts booked to perform at the various different establishments are the ones known to the Melton Times at the time of going to press.