Ex-Tory MP Ann Widdecombe bringing first ever national theatre tour to Melton

Hard-hitting former politician Ann Widdecombe will be visiting Melton on March 3 as part of her first ever national theatre tour.

Her Strictly Ann: An Evening With Ann Widdecombe show promises to be an evening of entertainment, enlightenment and controversy.

Ann will lift the lid on life in Westminster and will share behind-the-scenes gossip from Strictly and other best-loved TV programmes.

“The show is split into two halves. The first part involves me talking mainly about all the things I have done since leaving Westminster, and then after the interval it’s up to the audience to decide the talking points, as we move to a question and answer format,” said Ann.

The ex-Tory MP is also happy to talk - as indeed she does in her autobiography which she will be signing on the tour - about the roots of her conversion to Catholicism in 1993, or her deeply held views on abortion and gay marriage.

Ann said: “I don’t want people to think that this show is some sort of party political broadcast.

“First and foremost it’s a night of comedy; it’s entertainment.

“Ever since I signed up to do Strictly Come Dancing I have discovered just how much I like making people laugh.”

Tickets for Ann’s show at Melton Theatre are £23.

For more information call the box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk